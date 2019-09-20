The Purple One was a triple threat — a singer, actor, and dancer who electrified listeners with powerful guitar riffs, while his sexy strut and impish backward glance made him effortlessly seductive. Whether you groove to radio hits like “When Doves Cry” or “Raspberry Beret,” or your hips and shoulders start to move to the more risque songs that rarely saw airplay (like “Darling Nikki” or “Get Off”), Prince’s legacy is that of a soul singer with the heart of a rock star. Despite his death in 2016, his songs live on, played live by members of his 1990s band, the New Power Generation, in its Celebrating Prince tour, which comes to the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St.) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. Tickets are $35-$69, 505-988-1234, tickets.lensic.org.
Random Acts