SOUND HISTORY
Giving voice
Their numbers may not have been large but the heritage of Native American composers and performers in classical music and opera goes back more than a century, despite enormous barriers to participation.
Mezzo-soprano Barbara McAlister (Cherokee) had an international career after launching it as an apprentice at the Santa Fe Opera. She now teaches music and voice for the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma. Tenor White Eagle (Rosebud Sioux) sang leading roles in musical theater and opera for two decades until his tragically premature death at age 43 in 1995. Composer-percussionist Louis W. Ballard (Cherokee and Quapaw) had a long and distinguished career that included directing the music and performing arts programs at the American Institute for Indian Arts from 1962 to 1968.
One of the earliest opera practitioners was author and political activist Zitkala-Ša (Yankton Sioux). Her libretto for The Sun Dance Opera, from 1913, was written with non-Native composer William F. Hanson and revolved around a then-outlawed Native ritual. It had a number of performances in Utah and, in 1938, two at New York’s Broadway Theater, where in sadly typical fashion Hanson received sole credit for its creation.
The most famous Native American in opera and classical music for several decades was mezzo-soprano Tsianina Redfeather (Cherokee and Creek). Her teacher at a federal boarding school in Oklahoma was so impressed with her musical talent that she arranged for a scholarship allowing Redfeather to move to Denver and study with the city’s premier voice teacher, John Wilcox.
Redfeather and Wilcox must have been an ideal team, as reviews of her concert performances from around the country confirm: “A wonderful voice of great range, beauty, and power” (New York Post), “The equal of any concert singer appearing before the American public” (Chicago American), and “A voice of unusually beautiful quality, warm, rich, and individual; sings in tune with perfect enunciation” (Boston Herald) are a few representative comments.
Via Wilcox she met Charles Wakefield Cadman, the most prominent and most skilled of the so-called Indianists, several American composers who used aspects of Native American music in their work during the early 1900s. Cadman had been introduced to Native music by ethnologist Alice Cunningham Fletcher, and he spent a great deal of time doing field research among several tribes, making recordings, and learning to play some Native instruments.
With the outbreak of World War I, German repertory was banned from the Metropolitan Opera stage, so its leaders tried an innovative substitution — triple bills of operas by American composers that were sung in English and used American settings. Cadman’s The Robin Woman: Shanewis, with a text by his frequent collaborator Nelle Richmond Eberhart, was one of them.
It premiered on March 23, 1918, and nearly caused a riot in the theater, with the cast taking 21 curtain calls after the curtain fell. Although the opera was based largely on episodes from her life and the title character had the same vocal range as she did, Redfeather saw the opening night as a ticket holder. She was wearing Native attire that evening and during the first intermission patrons mistook her for Shanewis, creating a massive audience crush around her.
In some later stage productions, Redfeather played the title role and was partnered by a Native American baritone (“Os-Ke-Non-Ton”) as her love interest. Their 1926 appearance at the Hollywood Bowl packed more than 20,000 attendees into each performance, which received long and rapturous ovations.
After retiring from singing, Redfeather co-founded the American Indian Education Foundation and served on the board of managers at Santa Fe’s School of American Research, as it was then known (now the School for Advanced Research), for more than 30 years. She died in San Diego in 1985 at the age of 102. — Mark Tiarks/For The New Mexican
GALLERY NEWS
Open Houser
Indian Market week means that famed sculptor Allan Houser’s work will be even more accessible to the public than usual. The late artist’s sculpture garden and gallery on Haozous Road will be hosting events this week that invite the public to walk through and explore his works.
The gallery will host its annual celebration of the artist’s sculptures on Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20. The weekend celebration will include free mini-tours and activities, as well as video presentations on Houser’s oeuvre.
The sculpture garden is generally closed to the public during most of the year, but you can tour it via private appointment for $35.
To make an appointment to tour the sculpture garden outside of Indian Market, you can call the Lincoln Avenue location of the Allan Houser Gallery.
Houser was a student at the Santa Fe Indian School from 1934 to 1938 and had his first exhibition at the Museum of New Mexico in 1937.
More than a half-century later, he was the first Native American to receive the National Medal of Arts in 1992. Houser, of the Chiricahua Apache tribe, was born Allan Capron Haozous in 1914 and died in 1994.
The Haozous Road location’s sculpture garden features about 70 large-scale sculptures made of stone, bronze, and steel, and includes a four-room gallery that houses a collection of the artist’s smaller sculptures, drawings, and paintings.
Still looking for more? Take a walk past the Zaplin Lambert Gallery on Canyon Road, which holds a few Houser sculptures outdoors, including his 1992 bronze Buffalo Hunt II. — Spencer Fordin
FOR THE EARS
Get woke with baroque
MarketMusic, a Baroque music concert series, continues at the New Mexico School for the Arts.
The series is sponsored by Severall Friends, a Santa Fe early-music group. Baroque is the third of seven eras of classical music that have existed since about 1150; it lasted from around 1600 to 1750.
The series continues September 2 and concludes September 16. Performances are paired with talks by Santa Fe food experts (due to its proximity to the Farmers’ Market). — Brian Sandford
SHOP TALK
True to the blue
Let’s say you want to buy a piece of American turquoise from Bisbee, Arizona. If you do, you’ll probably have to talk to Peter Vajda.
Vajda, the founder of Gemsong Galleries at La Fonda, has been in the precious stone business for 50 years, and he’s become one of the most prominent rare turquoise dealers in the world. Vajda says he’s purchased billions of karats of turquoise over the decades, and recently, in addition to his two galleries, he achieved another long-term goal: He opened a gem museum on Old Santa Fe Trail.
Gemsong also now offers tours through its galleries and museum, where Vajda hopes to share some of the knowledge he’s acquired over the years.
“We had over 1,000 turquoise mines between the 1920s and 1990s,” he says of the American gem industry. “Today, we have probably less than 20 and only two or three producing.”
That means a lot of the stones on the market today were mined decades ago, and in the case of places like Bisbee, it means that the sources may be shuttered. That, in turn, creates scarcity. There was a time, Vajda says, when people just wanted to buy turquoise jewelry — now, they want to know which mine it came from.
Bisbee is home to one of the world’s most famous mines, he says, because of the sheer amount of material that came out of it. The mine closed in 1974 and may never open again. The turquoise is still there underground, but due to a variety of factors, it may have to stay there for generations to come.
“Turquoise usually forms in small pockets. You have to move a lot of dirt to get to it,” Vajda says. “We used to have major copper companies uncover the turquoise. Then we could go and pull the turquoise out. Over time, those big copper concerns were prohibited by insurance companies from letting anyone collect because of liability issues. A lot of them went to acid leaching, particularly in Arizona, and that destroys everything except the metal material.”
Most reputable dealers, says Vajda, may have a few Bisbee stones in their collection. But that’s where Gemsong distinguishes itself. Vajda made a bulk purchase from Colleen King, a descendant of the only person with a contract to collect turquoise from Bisbee. He has an enormous quantity of jewelry, rough materials, and cabochons ready for mounting from that collection, and the gallery is currently curating the stones for a catalog.
Visitors who tour the galleries can see Vajda’s historic Bisbee collection and will be able to appreciate why it’s so difficult to tell one piece of turquoise from another: It’s not as simple as examining it through a jeweler’s loupe, Vajda says.
“I’m certainly one of the experts in cold identification of turquoise, but maybe I’m right 80 percent of the time,” he says. “That means an expert is telling you he’s not right 20 percent of the time. We tell people to go by reference or reputation to the proper store that hopefully has the right knowledge and can tell the difference between treated or nontreated turquoise. I’ve acquired over 10 billion karats of turquoise; we try in the museum to give a modicum of knowledge so their chances of being misled or having somebody misrepresent something is diminished. But it’s not something you can teach quickly.”
A major problem, he says, is jewelers misrepresenting where their stones come from. And sometimes, he says, the person selling you the turquoise may not even know they’re misrepresenting its origins. That’s why it’s important to ask where the stones came from, and if you’re making a purchase, to get the seller to document the source on the invoice.
“That’s another reason I started the museum. It’s been my goal to inform the consumer and to help them have confidence,” he says. “There’s a circle, and that circle gets broken when somebody misrepresents something. Then instead of having a customer who keeps going and telling other people, it stops.”
Gemsong Galleries manager Melanie Moon says you cannot tell which mine a stone came from by its coloring. There are huge ranges of colors from each mine, and more to the point, there are stones that aren’t turquoise but look like turquoise. If you’re not careful, you could be buying shattuckite, variscite, or gaspeite without knowing it.
“You shouldn’t have to be a gemologist when you’re shopping,” she says before gesturing at a stone that closely resembles turquoise. “This is gaspeite, and it’s a beautiful stone in its own right. But it isn’t green turquoise.
“If you come to Santa Fe and you want a souvenir, 99 percent of the time, you want a piece of turquoise. If you walk away and in a year’s time somebody says, ‘That’s a nice gaspeite,’ you’re going to be really upset. And I would be, too.” — S.F.
DRINK UP
New brews
Jennifer Treu has big plans for the beer menu at Nuckolls Brewing Company (1611 Alcaldesa Street, nuckollsbrewing.com). But first, she has to get better acquainted with her equipment.
Treu, the new head brewer at Nuckolls, comes aboard after 1½ years at Rowley Farmhouse Ales, and she says the beers she developed at her prior brewery will stay there.
For now, she says her task is to get her new brewery running on all cylinders.
“I’m just trying to get the cores online,” she says of working at Nuckolls. “We’ve got the Rail Pale Ale, and I’m brewing an IPA today. And then one amber and hopefully a pilsner will be our four cores. And eventually I’d like to make some cleaner fruited saisons and some lagers.”
Nuckolls runs a three-barrel brew house with a mash tun kettle, and Treu says it takes seven hours to get all the ingredients for a batch into the fermenter. From there, it could take three weeks to a month before the brew is ready to sip.
Treu says she started brewing a decade ago, and her path has taken her to a handful of the best regional brewers in the country. She started at Monkish Brewing Co. in Los Angeles, and she worked for Three Weavers (Southern California), Oskar Blues (Colorado), and Austin Beerworks before moving to New Mexico.
“I started apprenticing with Monkish when I was 29. I had an office job and was looking for something more creative to do,” she says. “At the time, Monkish was making a lot of Belgian-inspired beers with different spices and herbs. That was pretty interesting to me; it had more of a cooking aspect, and it was cool to see that beer could taste like that.”
Treu was still brewing the IPA when Pasatiempo recently visited Nuckolls, although she says she’s not sure what she’ll call it on the menu. She hopes the beer will settle in at about 7.3 percent ABV and will taste like a West Coast-style IPA.
The best part of the Nuckolls experience, she says, is that the Railyard brewery will allow for experimentation. And they won’t just be making their own brews over the next few months — the brewery will save room on their taps for their colleagues in the industry.
“We have 40 taps available,” Treu says. “Right now, we’re only working with 20. But in those 20 taps, we’re trying to support all our neighboring New Mexico breweries. There’s lots of choices.” — S.F.
WORTH THE DRIVE
Quickest quack
It started as a lark and grew into the biggest event on Deming’s social calendar. The 44th annual Great American Duck Races will take place in Deming from Thursday, August 24, through August 27, and big cash prizes will be awarded to the best fast-duck whisperer.
By all indications, the event started one unassuming night when a few Deming residents had the idea to race their ducks. It evolved into something much bigger over the decades — organizers estimate that about 5,000 people will take part in the four-day festivities.
Admission is free for spectators. If you want to be part of the races, you can rent a duck for the weekend — it costs $5 to race. Once you have a duck, the rules are simple: You can clap your hands and spray your duck with water to encourage your waddler. Pushing or throwing a duck results in immediate disqualification (and an irritated duck).
The person with the fastest duck earns $1,500 on the event’s final day. Preliminary racing rounds take place on Saturday, and the championship rounds take place on Sunday.
The Great American Duck Races start Thursday night with the Duck Royalty Pageant, where humans dress up as ducks and compete for prizes. Friday is an all-day carnival, which continues on Saturday with a variety of events. Hot air balloon ascension begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and a Last Duck Standing Afterparty will run from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. — S.F.