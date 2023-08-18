SOUND HISTORY

Giving voice

Their numbers may not have been large but the heritage of Native American composers and performers in classical music and opera goes back more than a century, despite enormous barriers to participation.

Giving voice

Librettist Zitkala-Ša was one of opera’s earliest Native stars.
Giving voice

Redfeather records with “Indianist” composer Charles Wakefield Cadman.
True to the blue

At Gemsong Galleries you will find pieces such as this lapis lazuli and opal necklace. Courtesy Gemsonggallery on Instagram

 

Opposite page: Gemsong’s jewelers can speak with authority on items such as an agate geode (top), kachina sterling silver earrings (bottom left), or a piece of turquoise (bottom right).
New brews

Nuckolls head brewer Jennifer Treu. Photo Spencer Fordin
Quickest quack

Recommended for you