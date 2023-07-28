You can soon see and hear a different side of six singers appearing in major roles at the Santa Fe Opera this summer. So far you know them as Pelléas, Mélisande, Rusalka, The Prince, Hope, and Orfeo, and you’ve seen them at somewhat of a distance while they’re wearing costumes, wigs, and make-up.
You’ll get to know them up close as Huw, Samantha, Ailyn, Robert, Lauren, and Rolando, thanks to Performance Santa Fe’s Festival of Song series. Its three concerts take place in the intimate theater at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, and each is followed by a meet-the-artists reception.
There’s a bit of Baroque opera on the third program, but as the series title suggests, the repertory is focused on art song and lieder (songs with piano accompaniment). The concerts are about an hour long, and the sense of intimacy and informality is heightened by PSF’s wise decision to place singers and the pianist near the front row of seats, rather than on the stage itself. (For reasons mysterious, there’s an open area between seats and stage.)
The Pelléas and Mélisande title duo of baritone Huw Montague Rendall and mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey are featured on Sunday, July 30, in a program that focuses on German and English songs from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Hankey is up first with Alban Berg’s Seven Early Songs, written between 1905 and 1908. Berg was drawn toward both literature and music as possible careers; music won out, thanks to his sister, a professional pianist, who spotted an advertisement from Arnold Schoenberg soliciting students in music theory and composition. Berg studied with Schoenberg from 1904 to 1911, and these early songs reflect most strongly the influence of Richard Strauss along with the precision of his new teacher.
Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Songs of Travel from 1904 are Rendall’s contribution to the program. This nine-song cycle is also an early career work — Williams’ first major effort in song literature—and it’s often cited as the first set of English songs to move beyond the 19th-century English parlor ballad tradition and reach the artistic sophistication of German lieder.
Four Richard Strauss songs performed by Hankey close the program. Three of them date from early in his career; the most intriguing, which doesn’t, is “Malven” (“Mallows”), for extra-musical reasons.
Strauss’ final composition was long thought to be his glorious Four Last Songs for soprano and orchestra, completed in September 1948. The manuscript for “Malven,” dated November 23, 1948, was discovered in 1984 in a Sotheby’s auction of items from the estate of Maria Jeritza.
Jeritza was a Czech soprano who sang the title role in the world premiere of Strauss’ Ariadne auf Naxos and was the first Empress in his Die Frau ohne Schatten. Strauss adored her and at the end of the “Malven” manuscript wrote, “To my beloved Maria, this last rose!”
Folk song arrangements are featured in the August 6 program with soprano Ailyn Pérez and tenor Robert Watson, the title character and the prince from Rusalka, respectively.
Pérez opens the program with Manuel de Falla’s Seven Popular Spanish Songs (Siete Canciones Populares Españolas), one of the first works to bring the composer to international attention when they premiered in 1914. Falla used traditional melodies, “retouching” a few, as he described it, then crafted much more elaborate and integrated piano accompaniments for them.
Six pieces from Benjamin Britten’s Folk Song Arrangements are Watson’s contribution to the program. Some were originally written as encores for his partner, tenor Peter Pears, who then began singing them in various groupings on recital programs. As Britten excitedly wrote to a friend in 1941, “I have arranged a few British folksongs, which have been a ‘wow’ wherever performed so far!”
The most eclectic concert, on August 13, comes from the Orfeo duo of soprano Lauren Snouffer, who plays Hope as well as Music, and tenor Rolando Villazón, the Orfeo. It ranges from Baroque opera arias (Villazón) to songs by contemporary composer Ricky Ian Gordon (Snouffer), with stops along the way for three songs by Giuseppe Verdi (Villazón) and lieder by Franz Schubert, Hugo Wolf, and Alexander von Zemlinsky (Snouffer).
Bonus: You’ll also get to know Bob, perhaps even more intimately than the triple brace of vocalists. He’s pianist Robert Tweten, head of the music staff at the opera, and he’ll be collaborating with the singers from the keyboard. In a review of a song program with the late Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, The New York Times said of him, “At the piano, Robert Tweten provided matching subtlety, delicacy and total command of nuance.”