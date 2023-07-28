You can soon see and hear a different side of six singers appearing in major roles at the Santa Fe Opera this summer. So far you know them as Pelléas, Mélisande, Rusalka, The Prince, Hope, and Orfeo, and you’ve seen them at somewhat of a distance while they’re wearing costumes, wigs, and make-up.

You’ll get to know them up close as Huw, Samantha, Ailyn, Robert, Lauren, and Rolando, thanks to Performance Santa Fe’s Festival of Song series. Its three concerts take place in the intimate theater at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, and each is followed by a meet-the-artists reception.

