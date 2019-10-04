October is an unofficial “women in classical music” month in Santa Fe, thanks to an unusual synchronicity of programs by three area organizations.
Forte
The Santa Fe Symphony sponsors the screening of this new documentary film, which follows three young women — Argentinian-American composer Lucía Caruso, Norwegian violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing, and Russian-American violinist Tatiana Berman — as they pursue different paths toward careers in classical music. A talk with Berman, director/producer David Donnelly, and Santa Fe Symphony musicians follows the screening. 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St.; $15-$80; 505-983-1414, santafesymphony.org.
Where Are the Women in Classical Music?
Carol Redman, associate music director of Santa Fe Pro Musica, presents a three-lecture series that explores the challenges faced by women in classical music through the ages. Abraham Mendelssohn, father of composers Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn, summed up the prevailing attitude only too well in an 1820 letter to his daughter, in which he said, “Music will perhaps become Felix’s profession, while for you it can and must be only an ornament.” 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 8, 15, and 22 at the Lannan Foundation, 319 Read St.; $90 for series; 505-988-4640, sfpromusica.org.
The OutBach Festival of [Mostly] Women’s Music
This oddly named endeavor celebrates the 200th birthday of composer Clara Wieck with three concerts of chamber music by Wieck, her husband, Robert Schumann, and their close friend Johannes Brahms. Also featured is music by Amy Cheney Beach, Jane Brockman, Laura Clayton, Helen Gifford, Luise Adolpha Le Beau, and Ruth Crawford Seeger.
The first concert (Oct. 22) features solo piano music by Wieck and Schumann, as well as Brahms’ Sonata No. 2 for Clarinet or Viola and Piano. The second (Oct. 24) showcases music by all seven female composers, while the final program (Oct. 26) offers piano trios by Wieck, Schumann, and Beach. 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 24, and 26 at San Miguel Chapel, 401 Old Santa Fe Trail; $35 individual shows, $85 for the series, with discounts available for students; brownpapertickets.com.