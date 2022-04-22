New Dawn in Albuquerque

For two decades Dawn Upshaw was one of the international opera world’s go-to lyric sopranos, giving almost 300 performances at the Metropolitan Opera alone, as well as frequent appearances at the Salzburg Festival, Paris Opera, and Glyndebourne. After dealing with a serious health concern in the mid-2000s, she reimagined her career, shifting her focus to education with teaching positions at Bard College and Cornell University, while still performing in orchestral concerts.
Now Upshaw and the highly regarded Brentano Quartet are touring the country with Dido Reimagined, a fascinating new program focused on a historical figure reconceived in 21st-century terms. It had its world premiere on Feb. 24 at Wake Forest University and will be performed on Sunday, April 24, at Albuquerque Academy as part of Chamber Music Albuquerque’s 80th anniversary season.
The Dido of Greek and Roman legend was the founder of Carthage, on Africa’s Mediterranean coast. In his Aeneid, Virgil made her a contemporary of the Trojan warrior Aeneas. When the Greeks conquered Troy, Aeneas had a vision in which he was commanded to found a great city overseas. His travels brought him to Carthage, where he and Dido fell in love, until he left to continue his journey, and she died of grief.
Dido is the central character in the English language’s first opera masterpiece, Henry Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas, dating from around 1685. Its emotional climax is “Dido’s Lament,” an aria that begins with the words “When I am laid in earth,” as she contemplates her upcoming demise — opera’s first Liebestod (love-death) and still one of the most compelling.
In Dido Reimagined, the celebrated lament is the finale of the program’s first half, following a sequence of Elizabethan and early Baroque songs for voice and lute and for a consort of viols. (Viols are six-stringed, fretted instruments that were played with a bow while held upright, looking like a cross between a violin and a guitar.) The first half begins with “Oh let me weep” from Purcell’s The Fairy Queen (an adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream) and continues with music by Matthew Locke, John Dowland, and William Byrd, among others. “The two types of music, here interleaved, offer opposite and complementary aesthetic outlooks,” says Mark Steinberg, the quartet’s first violinist, “the consort music complex, translucent and intricately interwoven, while the songs are disarmingly, guilelessly, transparently direct.”
The contemporary reconsideration of Dido comes in the second half with Dido Reimagined, a major new work by composer Melinda Wagner and librettist Stephanie Fleischmann. Wagner describes it as “The emotional journey of a powerful woman who has, in spite of her strength of character, been broken by love. Through the lens of the seasons, Dido discovers, confronts, and ultimately makes peace with her fate and with her place in the world.”
The Brentano Quartet and composer Wagner have credentials that match Upshaw’s formidable credits. Wagner won the 1999 Pulitzer Prize in Music for her Concerto for Flute, Strings and Percussion; her subsequent major works include Concerto for Trombone for soloist Joseph Alessi and the New York Philharmonic, Extremity of Sky, a piano concerto commissioned by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for Emanuel Ax, and Little Moonhead, composed for the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra’s New Brandenburgs initiative.
The quartet, founded in 1992, regularly receives such critical acclaim as: “The American ensemble, by now well established in the international pantheon, offers performances both fiercely intelligent and expressively pristine,” in The New Yorker, and “A performance such as this, which combines grandeur of utterance with meticulous attention to dynamics and rhythmic vivacity, is the sort of which legendary chamber music experiences are made,” in London’s Financial Times. And for longtime Santa Fe Opera-goers, Dido Reimagined offers an opportunity to remember Upshaw’s superb portrayals of Clémence in the American premiere of L’Amour de Loin (2002) and of Margarita Xirgu in Ainadamar (2005).