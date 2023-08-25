Pasatiempo readers, it’s time to sharpen those synapses for your first-ever pop quiz.

Which of the following apply to Meredith Monk, the ground-breaking vocalist-composer-stage director-choreographer who’ll be appearing at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Saturday, August 26?

A. She is a recipient of the National Medal of Arts, the country’s highest cultural award, bestowed by President Obama in 2015.

Mystical Monk

Monk (center) performs in On Behalf of Nature at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Photo Steven Pisano
Mystical Monk

Monk (on her porch in Cañones) and Northern New Mexico contemplating each other. Coutesy Wikimedia Commons

Recommended for you