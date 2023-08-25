Mystical Monk

Pasatiempo readers, it’s time to sharpen those synapses for your first-ever pop quiz.
Which of the following apply to Meredith Monk, the ground-breaking vocalist-composer-stage director-choreographer who’ll be appearing at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Saturday, August 26?
A. She is a recipient of the National Medal of Arts, the country’s highest cultural award, bestowed by President Obama in 2015.
B. She received a 1985 Obie Award for Sustained Excellence in off-Broadway theater.
C. She has honorary doctorates from the Juilliard School, the San Francisco Art Institute, and Boston Conservatory.
D. She is a part-time resident of Rio Arriba County.
E. She won a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship Award (aka “Genius Grant”) in 1995 and the Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize (for her “outstanding contribution to the beauty of the world and to mankind’s enjoyment and understanding of life”) in 2017.
F. Her music was used in The Big Lebowski.
G. She prefers green chile to red.
(See answers at the bottom of the story.)
The composer and vocalist aspects of Monk’s career are featured at the Lensic concert, which she describes as “an intimate retrospective that ranges through lots of moods.” It also ranges through five decades of music, from 1976’s Songs from the Hill, for unaccompanied solo voice, to three a capella selections from 2018’s Cellular Songs.
“Nothing is more exciting and satisfying than singing with other people,” Monk says of the latter, which are performed with two long-time vocal colleagues, Katie Geissinger and Allison Sniffin. “These songs are intricate but also accessible. You’ll hear the three of us weaving our voices together, but you won’t know who’s singing what. I love that sense of interdependence.”
Their subject is representative of Monk’s wide-ranging interests and the depth of her social concerns. Cellular Songs is part of a music-theater trilogy that “explores our interdependent relationship with nature while seeking to evoke the ineffable,” she wrote in her program notes.
“At once playful and contemplative, [it] draws inspiration from such cellular activity as layering, replication, division and mutation, and looks to underlying systems in nature that can serve as a prototype for human behavior in our tumultuous world.”
While the repertory functions as a retrospective, it won’t go in chronological order but in a gustatorily crafted one instead. “I love making programs like a meal,” Monk says. “They need to be rich, varied, and have an arc. So we’ll start with an appetizer, a solo, then a first course, some duets, and then some trios and songs that involve movement and character portrayal.”
You’ll hear a lot of music at this concert, but don’t expect many words. Monk is perhaps best known for her use of extended vocal techniques over her four-octave range, including glottal stops, laughing, hiccuping, nasal singing, nonsense syllables, and other unusual timbres to convey emotions and meanings.
“I trust the power of nonverbal communication,” she says, “so I don’t use a lot of text in my work, in my belief that music is universal. Nonverbal means you can or have to bypass the analytical or discursive part of your mind.”
Most of her songs have no words, while others make use of recognizable sounds, such as a cat’s meow in “Lullaby,” one of her Songs from the Hill, or a single word, such as “vacation” in “Double Fiesta,” or a phrase with variations, such as “So what, what do you know? What, what do you know? I don’t know, I don’t know,” in the aptly titled “I Don’t Know.”
The concert includes selections from ATLAS: an opera in three parts, which premiered at the Houston Grand Opera in 1991. It uses travel as a metaphor for spiritual questing and was modeled on the highly varied life of Alexandra David-Néel, an early 20th-century author, feminist, opera singer, anarchist, Buddhist, and Tibetan explorer.
Music from other major Monk compositions on the program includes The Games, an apocalyptic science fiction opera from 1983; impermanence, a 2004 meditation on the fragility of human life; and The Politics of Quiet, an exploration of community and ancestral legacy from 1996.
One central tenet underlies Monk’s wide-ranging explorations of subjects and issues. “I believe deeply in art in spiritual practice, especially in such dark times as we’re living in,” she says. “We need to fight and not give in to what is being forced upon us.”
Pop Quiz Answers
A through F are correct. (She prefers red chile to green.)
Monk and her younger sister Tracy first visited New Mexico in the 1970s on a trip to the legendary Lower Farm commune in Placitas. In 1996 she became a part-time resident of Cañones (population 45 per the 2020 census), which is about six miles west of Abiquiú.
“It’s the place of my soul,” she says. “I’ve written much of my music there since 1996. I’m there about three months a year now and hope to be there more in the future. I love the silence and the sounds of nature.”
In The Big Lebowski, the first appearance of Maude Lebowski, the sex-loving feminist daughter of the Lebowski not played by Jeff Bridges, is accompanied by Monk’s “Walking Song,” to signal Maude’s artistic pretentions, along with her snooty mid-Atlantic movie accent. (She’s just spattered a canvas by dropping paint on it while suspended over it in the nude.) I’m not making this up; check it out: