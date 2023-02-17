Our great Goode fortune

Richard Goode

 Steve Riskind

Many musicians and knowledgeable commentators regard Ludwig van Beethoven’s late works for solo piano as some of the most stupendous music ever composed, from any era and in any genre. Likewise, American pianist Richard Goode is regarded as one of the world’s finest interpreters of such music. Santa Fe’s good fortune is that Goode will perform three such works here on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Lensic in a Performance Santa Fe-sponsored recital.

Like two of his most important mentors, legendary pianists Rudolf Serkin and Mieczysław Horszowski, Goode began his career with a deep commitment to chamber music. His solo appearances began more slowly as a result, but it soon soared as audiences, record companies, and concert presenters realized the quality of his playing.

Goode was the first American to record Beethoven’s complete piano sonatas (all 32 of them), and Gramophone magazine said of the 10-disc set, “The finish of his playing, technical and musical, is immaculate but on top of that he is exciting. ... If this isn’t Beethoven interpretation of the highest class, I don’t know what is.”