Native American classics

Music by two Native American composers is featured on Tate Meets Mozart, the Santa Fe Symphony’s next virtual concert. Pioneering classical composer Louis W. Ballard was of Quapaw and Cherokee heritage and served as music director for the Institute of American Indian Arts from 1962 to 1968. His wind quintet Ritmo Indio premiered in March 1969 at IAIA’s Kiva Theater and is played here by the symphony’s principal flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, and horn.
Composer-pianist Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate is an enrolled member of Oklahoma’s Chickasaw Nation. (If you’re wondering, his middle name means “high corncrib.”) Tate’s Raccoon Talk for solo violin is performed by Carla Kountoupes. The concert also includes Mozart’s Flute Quartet No. 1 and works by Stephanie Berg and Gabriela Lena Frank.
Tate Meets Mozart premieres at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, and can be viewed through June 30. Tickets are $20 per household. santafesymphony.org /events/list
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.