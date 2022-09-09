In full swing at the Big Barn Dance with The Quebe Sisters

The Quebe Sisters

The triple fiddle playing and three-part harmonies of The Quebe Sisters — siblings Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe (pronounced Kway-bee) — have been filling concert halls and music festivals for more than 15 years. The Dallas-based performers are known for their unique fusion of Western swing, jazz, country, Texas-style fiddling, and other genres.

Favoring the term “progressive Western wing” over simply “Western swing,” a genre that musician Bob Wills, the “King of Western Swing,” is credited as founding, the siblings expand on the genre’s musical influences in songs reminiscent of the music of Texas dance halls and honky-tonks.

“To us, preserving the tradition of Western swing isn’t about keeping something alive like a relic,” the Quebe Sisters said in a statement. “Western swing has always been about innovation.”

Service notification

Dear readers, The santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Popular in the Community