In full swing at the Big Barn Dance with The Quebe Sisters

The triple fiddle playing and three-part harmonies of The Quebe Sisters — siblings Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe (pronounced Kway-bee) — have been filling concert halls and music festivals for more than 15 years. The Dallas-based performers are known for their unique fusion of Western swing, jazz, country, Texas-style fiddling, and other genres.
Favoring the term “progressive Western wing” over simply “Western swing,” a genre that musician Bob Wills, the “King of Western Swing,” is credited as founding, the siblings expand on the genre’s musical influences in songs reminiscent of the music of Texas dance halls and honky-tonks.
“To us, preserving the tradition of Western swing isn’t about keeping something alive like a relic,” the Quebe Sisters said in a statement. “Western swing has always been about innovation.”
The three sisters grew up in North Texas and briefly studied classical violin. They switched to fiddle after hearing Texas-style fiddle playing at the North Texas State Fair in Denton. After meeting national fiddle champions Joey and Sherry McKenzie, the sisters became their students and eventual collaborators.
They released their first of four studio albums, Texas Fiddlers, in 2003 and have since shared the stage with Warren Buffet and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and appeared on Austin City Limits with The Avett Brothers, Amos Lee, and Asleep at the Wheel for a live Bob Wills tribute concert. They’ve also recorded with Willie Nelson and have appeared on the radio program Prairie Home Companion.
The Quebe Sisters make a live appearance in Taos (time to be announced) at Michael Hearne’s 20th annual Big Barn Dance Music Festival
(bigbarndance.com) on Saturday, Sept. 10, the last day of the three-day festival. Performances start at 1 p.m. with the Bill Hearne Trio, followed by The Lost Gonzo Band, The Quebe Sisters, then Balsam Range. A Big Barn Dance Finale (starting at approximately 6:30 p.m.) concludes the evening, featuring Mike and the Moonpies, Gary P. Nunn, and Michael Hearne and Friends.
Performances on Friday, Sept. 9, which include Robby Fulks, The Texas Trio, and Seth James, also start at 1 p.m. Tickets for either the Friday or Saturday shows are $65 (available at bigbarndance.com/buy-tickets). Saturday’s ticket price includes the dance party finale, which can be purchased separately for $25. The event takes place at Kit Carson Park (211 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, 575-751-2001). For more information and a complete schedule of performers visit bigbarndance.com or email bigbarndance@hotmail.com.
