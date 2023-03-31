Six people showed up for one of the rock group Smile’s first concerts, in 1972, barely outnumbering the band, which consisted of guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor, bassist John Deacon, and singer-pianist Freddie Bulsara. It was Bulsara who suggested the band change its name from Smile to Queen (“It’s wonderful, dear, people will love it!”) and who changed his last name to Mercury after one of the songs on the group’s first album, also called Queen.

Mercury and Queen racked up staggeringly successful singles and albums for more than 20 years, and the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus will hail their legacy with its spring concert, The Show Must Go On, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 31.

The 70-member chorus won’t just stand on risers and sing — it’s putting on a show that will include a four-piece band, stage direction by Laura Cummins, and choreography by Annmarie Garcia Sheahan. The featured songs include such megahits as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Under Pressure,” and “The Show Must Go On.”