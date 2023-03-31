Six people showed up for one of the rock group Smile’s first concerts, in 1972, barely outnumbering the band, which consisted of guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor, bassist John Deacon, and singer-pianist Freddie Bulsara. It was Bulsara who suggested the band change its name from Smile to Queen (“It’s wonderful, dear, people will love it!”) and who changed his last name to Mercury after one of the songs on the group’s first album, also called Queen.
Mercury and Queen racked up staggeringly successful singles and albums for more than 20 years, and the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus will hail their legacy with its spring concert, The Show Must Go On, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 31.
The 70-member chorus won’t just stand on risers and sing — it’s putting on a show that will include a four-piece band, stage direction by Laura Cummins, and choreography by Annmarie Garcia Sheahan. The featured songs include such megahits as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Under Pressure,” and “The Show Must Go On.”
The chorus is currently in its 42nd year but The Show Must Go On brings something new to its performing history. “This will be the first time the chorus has focused an entire concert on the music of one band,” says Artistic Director Aaron Howe. “We’ll be performing some of Queen’s songs through a variety of arrangements, including some that bring a different spin to the original.”
Howe is particularly excited to showcase the vocal talents of chorus members in some solos, duets, and ensembles as well as Cummins’ directorial concept, which he says will “weave a storyline to pull together our vision of Queen’s rise to superstardom.”
Former opera singer and new Gay Men’s Chorus member William Russell is impressed by the sophistication of the songs, most of which were written by Mercury or May, and by Howe’s arrangements for many of them. “We’re not just singing,” Russell says. “We’re also doing vocal percussion on some of the songs and providing it with our hands and feet on others.”
In keeping with Mercury’s four-octave vocal range (more than twice that of most rock or pop singers), the tenors have a real workout, with a call for lots of high Cs. Rich harmonies are also part of the palette. “We’re divided into subsections a lot,” Russell says, “so sometimes there are six or eight vocal lines going on simultaneously.”
The show promises to deliver the “unbridled joy of musical theater,” a phrase Mercury used to describe Queen’s landmark album A Night at the Opera, Russell says. “But there are also some surprises. They had some truly beautiful ballads in addition to the best-known arena rockers.”
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St., $20-$45, 505-988-1234, lensic.org