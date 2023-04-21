The words “string quartet concert” usually conjure up a reliably static image — four formally clad musicians seated on a distant stage that’s far too big for them. Usually isn’t always, however, and the Santa Fe Symphony is about to move from static to nomadic with Music of the Spheres, in which its four principal string players perform promenade-style in multiple Meow Wolf environments.
The Tuesday, April 25, concert starts in The House with a work evoking transportation — Aleksey Igudesman’s “On a Bus in Uruguay,” performed by violinist David Felberg and cellist Dana Winograd. Igudesman is a violinist, composer, and actor whose original music is especially noted for its sense of humor, with such titles as “Mozart Will Survive” and “Who Killed the Viola Player?”
With any luck, the answer to that musical question will be, “no one,” as violist Kimberly Fredenburgh and violinist Nicolle Maniaci are slated for the next section, set in The Caves. First up are selections from Béla Bartók’s 44 Duets, a series of short pieces based on Hungarian folk songs. “We’ll try to take the cave environment into account as we choose them,” Fredenburgh says. “They’ll be fun to play with Nicolle because she has so much energy.”
She’s also a fan of performing in nontraditional venues. “I think it’s great. If we’re doing something with a smaller group, it makes so much sense to do it in a smaller venue,” she says, “especially one like this where we can make a direct connection with the audience members. This could be really eye-opening for those who might be intimidated by going to a more traditional venue.”
The Caves is also the site for the second Maniaci-Fredenburgh duet, “Silent Moon” by Augusta Read Thomas. In her composer’s note, Thomas wrote, “A silent moon exists in the deep silence of winter earth after the solstice celebration heralding the birth of energy and the return of ever lengthening daylight.”
Audience and performers then gather in Fancy Town for a quartet of string quartet works, beginning with Mozart’s Divertimento in F Major, K.138. It’s full of exuberance and charm, reflecting opera-influenced models that the 15-year-old composer and his father had just heard on two tours of Italy. It’s followed by “Tabula Rasa” (“Clean Slate”), which was written during the deepest phase of the pandemic by Santa Fe composer Lisa Marie Stuart as “a prayer to end all the fear, sorrow, and grief.”
For a composer usually described as a minimalist, Philip Glass packed highly varied musical material into his 10-minute-long String Quartet No. 2. Its haunting, brooding music was extracted from the score Glass wrote for the avant-garde theater group Mabou Mines to accompany a staged version of Company, a Samuel Beckett poem, in 1983.
The concert concludes with Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 2, an homage to Beethoven written a few months after the latter’s death in 1827. It possesses not only a passionate intensity worthy of Ludwig but also a very forward-looking cyclical structure that Mendelssohn derived from his study of Beethoven’s late quartets, which at the time were believed to be unplayable and indecipherable.