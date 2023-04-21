From static to nomadic

Bassist Tobias Vigneau plays in The Cave during a video session filmed by Hutton Broadcasting of Santa Fe Symphony members performing at Meow Wolf in 2021. Photo courtesy Mark Tiarks. 

The words “string quartet concert” usually conjure up a reliably static image — four formally clad musicians seated on a distant stage that’s far too big for them. Usually isn’t always, however, and the Santa Fe Symphony is about to move from static to nomadic with Music of the Spheres, in which its four principal string players perform promenade-style in multiple Meow Wolf environments.

The Tuesday, April 25, concert starts in The House with a work evoking transportation — Aleksey Igudesman’s “On a Bus in Uruguay,” performed by violinist David Felberg and cellist Dana Winograd. Igudesman is a violinist, composer, and actor whose original music is especially noted for its sense of humor, with such titles as “Mozart Will Survive” and “Who Killed the Viola Player?”

Violist Kimberly Fredenburgh

