Chatter's exquisite timing

Timing is everything, they say, and here’s proof. When the Albuquerque-based chamber music group Chatter commissioned a new work from Raven Chacon in 2019, they thought they were getting a wind octet from a local composer. Instead, they got the world premiere of a quartet for cello, English horn, bass clarinet, and percussion from the most recent winner of the Pulitzer Prize in Music, and they didn’t have to lift a finger.
What happened? The octet was to be performed in summer 2020 and became a victim of the pandemic. Chacon, a Diné composer and visual artist who lives in Albuquerque, became the first Native American to win the Pulitzer in Music when his Voiceless Mass, a work for chamber orchestra and pipe organ, received the award in May 2022. And his commission from Chatter morphed into the new quartet, called Old Song, which has its first performance on Saturday, Aug. 13, as part of Chatter’s all-Chacon program at SITE Santa Fe.
Old Song continues the composer’s musical exploration of lightning and its zig-zag shape that started in 2003 with Atsiniltlish’ iye (Diné for lightning) and continued in 2019 with (Bury Me) Where the Lightning [Will] Never Find Me. (The latter piece is on the Chatter program.)
“There’s a fantastic book called How Early America Sounded,” Chacon says, “and it talks about a shared belief that it wasn’t the lightning that killed you, it was the thunder. The voice of God was inside that sound. So what was the role of lightning? I’m using the shape as an idea of vibrato or wavering tones. It’s a melodic line that has existed as long as humans have been singing.”
In describing the genesis of the piece, James Shields, Chatter’s associate artistic director, says, “We came up with this kind of oddball instrumentation thinking about some of the players and personalities we have. Raven is fascinated with pushing the limits of what instruments can do in a way I find very organic and satisfying. It’s not just experimenting for its own sake.”
Chacon says that research and reading underlie most of his compositions, including 2019’s Horse Notations, which is also part of the concert. “It sprang from an 1874 article in Popular Science magazine about using an early version of sensors to notate the rhythms of horses’ gaits,” Chacon says. “The notations were very beautiful, and they also showed how high the horses’ hooves got off the ground. I used all that information in the piece, which is for flute, string quartet, and hand drums.” 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, SITE Santa Fe, 1606 Paseo de Peralta, $16 with discounts available, chatterabq.org