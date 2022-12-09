Carols and commissions

The Santa Fe Women’s Ensemble

Angelic female voices will intrude on the winter’s quiet at least a bit during In the Still of December, this year’s holiday offering by the Santa Fe Women’s Ensemble, with four December performances.

The world premiere of Sarah Jaysmith’s “A Christmas Telling of St. Bride of the Isles” will be the concert’s centerpiece. An Irish-born composer who worked for many years in Vancouver, British Columbia, Jaysmith is a specialist in choral music, as a conductor and arranger, as well as a composer, and in musical theater.

The impetus for the new work came from what Music Director Linda Raney describes as her “long-time fascination with St. Bride, who is also known as Brigid of Kildare, especially after seeing the painting Saint Bride by John Duncan.” Duncan was a leading figure in the Celtic Revival movement and his St. Bride painting dates from 1913. It depicts a miracle in which two angels are transporting Brigid, the fifth-century patroness saint of Ireland, to Bethlehem for the birth of Christ.

