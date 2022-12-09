Carols and commissions

Angelic female voices will intrude on the winter’s quiet at least a bit during In the Still of December, this year’s holiday offering by the Santa Fe Women’s Ensemble, with four December performances.
The world premiere of Sarah Jaysmith’s “A Christmas Telling of St. Bride of the Isles” will be the concert’s centerpiece. An Irish-born composer who worked for many years in Vancouver, British Columbia, Jaysmith is a specialist in choral music, as a conductor and arranger, as well as a composer, and in musical theater.
The impetus for the new work came from what Music Director Linda Raney describes as her “long-time fascination with St. Bride, who is also known as Brigid of Kildare, especially after seeing the painting Saint Bride by John Duncan.” Duncan was a leading figure in the Celtic Revival movement and his St. Bride painting dates from 1913. It depicts a miracle in which two angels are transporting Brigid, the fifth-century patroness saint of Ireland, to Bethlehem for the birth of Christ.
Raney chose Jaysmith for the commission in part because of her Irish roots and from having performed works of hers in earlier programs. Unable to find a suitable poem about St. Bride, she persuaded poet Raymond Raney, who was also her husband, to create a text for the new piece.
The Santa Fe Women’s Ensemble is in fact one of Santa Fe’s most active commissioners of contemporary composers, with 40 such works performed since its founding in 1981. (Its first concert consisted of nine female singers and a harpist performing Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols in Loretto Chapel’s debut as a secular space after the Sisters of Loretto closed it and the school it served in 1968.)
The 15-member group will be joined by pianist Bill Epstein and Santa Fe Symphony violinist Carla Kountoupes for In the Still of December. Additional repertory includes a selection of traditional carols from Austria, Germany, France, Ukraine, and Wales, along with such newer works as “Christmas Snowflakes” by Laura Hawley, “Miles to Go Before I Sleep” by Larry Nickel, and what the group describes as a toe-tapping setting of “Hodie Christus Natus Est” by Kelly-Marie Murphy.
3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; Sunday, Dec. 11; Dec. 17 and 18; First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave., $25 with discounts available, 505-303-8648,sfwe.org