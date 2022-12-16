Bach home for the holidays

Stars of J.S. Bach’s Coffee Cantata are soprano Clara Rottsolk (left, photo courtesy Santa Fe Pro Musica) and baritone Andrew Garland (photo Matt Madison-Clark).

Impending construction at Loretto Chapel means that Santa Fe Pro Musica has a different home and different artistic concept for its December performances, with a Holiday Bach Festival at St. Francis Auditorium replacing its traditional Baroque Christmas offering. Four different programs of secular music are on the bill, with a total of six performances between Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Dec. 30.

Violin virtuoso Colin Jacobsen, the group’s newly hired artistic director, is well known to Santa Fe audiences through prior performances here. He will perform the Bach sonatas and partitas for solo violin over two consecutive evenings, beginning with Partita No. 3 in E Major, Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, and Partita No. 2 in D Minor on Dec. 21 and continuing the next evening with Sonata No. 2 in A Minor, Partita No. 1 in B Minor, and Sonata No. 3 in C Major.

The sonatas and partitas are cornerstones of the solo violin repertory, and Jacobsen’s performance should be one of the artistic highlights of the crowded December concert calendar.

Popular in the Community