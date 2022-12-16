Bach home for the holidays

Impending construction at Loretto Chapel means that Santa Fe Pro Musica has a different home and different artistic concept for its December performances, with a Holiday Bach Festival at St. Francis Auditorium replacing its traditional Baroque Christmas offering. Four different programs of secular music are on the bill, with a total of six performances between Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Dec. 30.
Violin virtuoso Colin Jacobsen, the group’s newly hired artistic director, is well known to Santa Fe audiences through prior performances here. He will perform the Bach sonatas and partitas for solo violin over two consecutive evenings, beginning with Partita No. 3 in E Major, Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, and Partita No. 2 in D Minor on Dec. 21 and continuing the next evening with Sonata No. 2 in A Minor, Partita No. 1 in B Minor, and Sonata No. 3 in C Major.
The sonatas and partitas are cornerstones of the solo violin repertory, and Jacobsen’s performance should be one of the artistic highlights of the crowded December concert calendar.
Up next, on Dec. 23 and 24, is a double bill of the familiar and the unusual. Violinist Stephen Redfield will lead the group’s instrumental ensemble in the well-known Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, with guest soloists Jesse Tatum (flute) and David Solem (harpsichord). It’s often considered classical music’s first keyboard concerto because of the prominent and challenging role for the harpsichordist.
Vocalists Clara Rottsolk (soprano), Brian Giebler (tenor), and Andrew Garland (baritone) join Redfield and the ensemble for Bach’s “Coffee Cantata.” It’s actually a mini-opera satirizing Leipzig’s craze for caffeine — it probably premiered in a local coffee house — and it portrays a desperate father trying to convince his strong-willed daughter to go cold turkey.
The Bach festival winds up on Dec. 29 and 30 with three more of the Brandenburg Concertos, this time led by Jacobsen. Concerto No. 3 in G Major was famously featured on 1968’s Switched-on Bach, which brought the Moog Synthesizer into classical music. Concerto No. 4, also in G Major, and No. 6 in B-flat Major are also on the program, which concludes with Solem as soloist in Bach’s Keyboard Concerto in D Minor.
All Holiday Bach Festival performances begin at 7 p.m. and take place at St. Francis Auditorium, 107 W. Palace Ave. Tickets are $35-$100 from the Pro Musica box office at 505-988-4640 or online at sfpromusica.org.