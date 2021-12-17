A breakfast-powered 'Messiah' for children

An event billed as Children’s Messiah probably conjures up an image of the little cherubs sitting in the dark on the plush velvet seats of a concert hall while an orchestra, chorus, and soloists perform on a stage in the distance. That’s often accurate, but not for the choral group Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico. Their version is a much more informal celebration of communal music-making and holiday cheer.
It takes place on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Albuquerque’s Cathedral of St. John.
It begins at 8 a.m., when Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus arrive for breakfast with the kids. A 45-minute version of George Frideric Handel’s great oratorio follows at 10:30 a.m. (Yes, it’s 2 ½ hours of eating for Santa, but he can’t maintain his celebrated figure during the holidays without being something of a trencherman.)
The event concept, now in its sixth year, was developed by Maxine Thévenot, a well-known Albuquerque-based organist and choral conductor who serves as Polyphony’s artistic director. “Everyone who is involved feels the sense of childish joy and appreciation for live music,” she says, “and everyone can participate. We have middle- and high-school students who sing in it, and the orchestra is all volunteers. We have one rehearsal to put it all together, on Friday night before the performance.”
The participants and attendees are encouraged to wear their most outlandish holiday sweaters, hats, antlers, and other accoutrement. Many of the younger kids sit on the floor near the performers, coloring Handel portraits provided by Polyphony during the performance. “It’s not at all staid,” Thévenot says.
Even though Handel never married and had no children as far as we know, his Messiah owes much of its fame to young orphans — specifically, a benefit performance in 1749 at London’s new Foundling Hospital. Earlier London performances of Messiah had been a flop, but the hospital event, which included its “Hallelujah Chorus,” was an enormous success. The grateful composer donated an organ for the hospital’s chapel a year later and conducted annual benefit performances of Messiah there until his death in 1759.
