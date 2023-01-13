Mid-century modern jazz, reinterpreted for the 2020s

Four celebrated jazz musicians of the 21st century are paying homage to jazz’s most celebrated historic foursome — the Modern Jazz Quartet — at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Jan. 19. In keeping with the art form’s spirit, this Performance Santa Fe-sponsored event by the Aaron Diehl Trio and vibraphonist Jason Marsalis is a contemporary reinterpretation of the MJQ’s prodigious songbook, not a literal exhumation.
Between 1952 and 1997, the Modern Jazz Quartet was both highly influential and incredibly popular, releasing no fewer than 42 recordings. It was also a prime mover in a major jazz transition, pioneering a new style during the 1950s that came to be known as “third stream” jazz. In it, fundamental elements of jazz and classical music informed each other, in songs that were partly in precise notation and partly improvised.
Performances were given by smaller combos, often tuxedo clad, with many taking place in concert halls instead of jazz clubs. Forceful instruments like saxophones and trumpets were replaced by mellower alternatives, including the vibraphone and French horns, giving rise to the genre’s frequent description as “chamber jazz.”
Diehl’s dual training in jazz and classical music mirrors that of John Lewis, the Modern Jazz Quartet’s pianist, composer, and arranger, and Diehl’s playing is often described in similar terms. The New York Times has praised Diehl’s “melodic precision, harmonic erudition, and elegant restraint,” with JazzTimes saying, “[His] trio’s nuanced interplay is a marvel to hear.” In reviewing his most recent recording, 2020’s The Vagabond, DownBeat said, “Diehl gracefully melds two worlds, merging the improvisational spirit of jazz with the compositional intricacies of Western classical music.”
The 37-year-old’s own compositions include a Monterey Jazz Festival commission, Three Streams of Expression, which he dedicated to Lewis, and he helped Lewis’ widow, harpsichordist Mirjana Vrbanic, organize and archive Lewis’ scores after his death. (See the sidebar for more information on Lewis, the most celebrated jazz practitioner to grow up in New Mexico.)
Diehl admits he wasn’t impressed with Lewis’ piano skills at first hearing. “The familiar sound of the [pianist’s] virtuosity wasn’t there,” he told an interviewer at the University of Chicago before a 2020 performance of the MJQ songbook there. “He’s a very sparse player, uses a lot of space, and had a very soft, velvety sound that was all a bit foreign to me.”
Later Diehl developed an appreciation for the creative frisson between Lewis’ roomy, classically derived playing and vibraphonist Milt Jackson’s blues-oriented swing. And even though Lewis often incorporated aspects of Baroque classical music into the quartet’s work, including counterpoint and fugues, it never sounded predictable. “There’s all kinds of interplay going on inside of the pieces where you really didn’t know where things were going to go,” Diehl said. “I think that was a very important lesson for me. ... How you can make an arrangement that’s not easily anticipated and that keeps people on their toes.”
Few of Lewis’ compositions are much played these days, other than some simpler ones such as “Django” and “Afternoon in Paris.” Restoring a fuller appreciation of his predecessor’s range is a big part of Diehl’s motivation. “What intrigued me most about this project was finding those compositions that are more involved,” he said, “some of the fugues that he wrote, like “Versailles,” or “Concord,” or “Vendôme,” and bringing those compositions back into the public eye.”
For the Santa Fe concert, Diehl and his bandmates Aaron Kimmel (drums) and David Wong (bass) are joined by Marsalis in the prominent vibraphone role originally filled by Jackson. Born in 1977, the 45-year-old Jason is the youngest of Florence and Ellis Marsalis Sr.’s four celebrated jazz musician sons. (The others are saxophonist Branford, trumpeter Wynton, and trombonist Delfeayo.)
Jason started playing a toy drum at age three, the violin at age five, and a drum set at six, when he began studies with legendary New Orleans drummer James Black. Before reaching his teens he started sitting in on gigs with his father’s band and others. After graduating from New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts High School, Jason joined the Marcus Roberts Trio as its drummer and co-founded Los Hombres Calientes, a Latin jazz group.
In the early 2000s, he started playing the vibraphone publicly, with increasing recognition and critical acclaim, and it’s now his primary instrument. DownBeat magazine called Jason “an irrepressible force since taking up the vibes,” and the Chicago Tribune opined of a live performance that “the musicianship, seriousness, and tonal beauty of Marsalis’ art were unmistakable.”
In addition to the concert and a master class for public school students studying jazz, Diehl will host a listening party at St. John’s College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the Peterson Student Center’s Great Hall. It’s an opportunity to learn more about the music that inspires him and why the Modern Jazz Quartet has been so influential in jazz history, as well as hear anecdotes and reflections about Diehl’s own musical journey. Admission is free but reservations are required. Call 505-984-8759 to RSVP.