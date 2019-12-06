Guitarist and composer Bill Frisell’s career spans more than 40 years. Through more than 300 recordings and 50 solo albums, he’s explored a wide range of musical expression, including jazz, pop, country, and rock. For his distinctive and original improvising, and his output, he is considered among the most vital recording artists working today. He joins guitarist Julian Lage for a 7:30 p.m. performance on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Taos Community Auditorium (145 Paseo del Pueblo Norte). Lage, a prodigy in his youth, was the subject of a short documentary when he was just eight years old. By the time he was 12, he was performing at the Grammys. Although more than 30 years separate Frisell and Lage, their ingenuity and effortless improvisational skills make them a phenomenal match. The performance is a co-presentation of the Taos Center for the Arts and the Taos Jazz Bebop Society. Tickets are $45 ($40 for Taos Jazz Bebop Society members), available at tcataos.org or at the Taos Center for the Arts box office.
