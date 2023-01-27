Meet “The most accomplished man in Europe”

A celebrated fencing match between Joseph Bologne (left) and La Chevalière d’Éon at London’s Carlton House on April 9, 1787. D’Eon presented both as male and as female at different times, including service as a female spy in the Secret du Roi, a cadre of private spies reporting to King Louis XV without the knowledge of the government. The gallant Bologne was believed to have allowed this hit by d’Eon out of respect to the Chevalière’s age, which was 59 at the time.  

 Richard Bowditch

In an era of such celebrated French polymaths as Voltaire and Beaumarchais, Joseph Bologne certainly stood in their company, as many contemporary reports indicated. In 1779, John Adams, later the second American president, described him as “The most accomplished Man in Europe in Riding, Shooting, Fencing, Dancing, and Music.”

While most of Bologne’s musical education remains a mystery, we know he studied fencing with France’s most acclaimed swordsman, Tessier de La Boëssière, who later wrote, “At 15 his progress was so rapid that he was already beating the best swordsmen, and at 17 he developed the greatest speed imaginable.”

Bologne is reputed to have lost just one fencing match during his long career. Not surprisingly, he was also an expert and elegant dancer, which, combined with his conversational skill and good looks, made Bologne a highly sought-after figure in upper-class and noble salons.

Popular in the Community