Made for metal

Photo illlustration by Helly March depicting March and Mozart Gabriel

Taos Pueblo doesn’t appear anywhere in the nearly 12-minute animated video for “Inamorata,” the closing track on Metallica’s new album 72 Seasons, but it merits a mention in the credits.

Pueblo native Mozart Gabriel and his wife, Helly March, had a chance encounter earlier this year with Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo while seeing Trujillo’s son Tye’s band OTTTO in Nashville, Tennessee. They traded phone numbers, and March sent him some samples of her work.

Stills from the official “Inamorata” video; courtesy Jess Cope, Owl House Studios

