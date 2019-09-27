The days when pop music lyrics were reliably fluffy are gone, relegated to 1970s disco or the techno clubs of the 1990s. Now, groups like MUNA lay traditionally alt-music themes of darkness and alienation on top of bop-till-you-drop synth-pop. If MUNA’s songs long for love in an old-fashioned girl-band style, it’s with the knowingness that romantic love is not a cure-all for humanity. The Los Angeles trio plays Meow Wolf (1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369), with guest Chelsea Jade, at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Doors to the 21-and-over show open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18-$22, santafe.meowwolf.com.
Random Acts