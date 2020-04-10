1. “Gotta Get Up” by the The Bottle Rockets (1999)
This will help those who feel lost without their weekly work routine.
2. “Transcendental Blues” by Steve Earle (2000)
See? You’re not the only one who feels this way!
3. “Green Lights” by NRBQ (New Rhythm and Blues Quartet) (1978)
If we all just stay home, it can be this way again.
4. “Anywhere Like Heaven” by James Taylor (1970)
Listen to ANYTHING that makes you feel better, no matter what anyone thinks!
5. “Every Little Thing” by The Beatles (1964)
This is a personal touchstone for me, and it brings me back to the simple side of my childhood.
6. “You Don’t Know How It Feels” by Tom Petty (1994)
It’s time to rediscover simplicity and, for me, this song is a prime example of how little it takes to make things come on like gangbusters.
7. “Hey Mr. DJ” by Eric Ambel (2016)
Because this ROCKS!
8. “I’m a Ram” by Al Green (1971)
Reverend Green, at the height of his powers, will make it all right.
9. “Couldn’t I Just Tell You” by Todd Rundgren (1972)
Keep your head and everything will be cool.
10. “I’ll Be Alright Someday” by Jorma Kaukonen (1974)
No explanation necessary, I don’t think.
— Jono Manson
