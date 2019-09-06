Throughout his career, Hungarian drummer and composer Ferenc Nemeth has worked with some of the finest jazz musicians, including Herbie Hancock, Terence Blanchard, and Dave Carpenter. He’s played in more than 300 cities in more than 35 countries, including at many of the world’s most prestigious jazz festivals. On Tuesday, Sept. 10, he joins American saxophonist Myron Walden and Grammy Award-winning pianist Ruslan Sirota for an evening of music with an international flair, transcending traditional jazz in an electrifying, boundary-pushing fusion. The Ferenc Nemeth Trio’s performance is at 7:30 p.m. at Gig Performance Space (1808 Second St.). Tickets are $22, available at the door or at gigsantafe.tickit.ca.
