Winona LaDuke works on issues of sustainable development, renewable energy, environmental justice, and food systems in indigenous communities. The two-time Green Party vice-presidential candidate is the executive director of Honor the Earth and founder of the White Earth Land Recovery Project. In 1994, Time magazine named LaDuke as one of America’s 50 most promising leaders under 40. LaDuke was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2007, and she was the recipient of the Thomas Merton Award in 1996.
Lyla June Johnston is a poet, hip-hop artist, singer-songwriter, and activist. She co-founded The Taos Peace and Reconciliation Council, an organization working to heal intergenerational trauma and ethnic divisions in Northern New Mexico. As a participant in the 2015 Nihígaal Bee Iiná (Journey for Existence) movement, a 1,000-mile prayer walk through the Navajo homeland, she helped to expose the exploitation of Diné land and people by the uranium, coal, oil, and gas industries.
