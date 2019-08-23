Felix y Los Gatos formed in Albuquerque in 2004 as a party rock band. Everything changed a few years later when David Barclay Gomez put away his keyboard in favor of an accordion. A new range of influences crept into the music, including Latin beats, blues, Tejano, and outlaw country, as well as zydeco. Now, the nationally touring band describes its sound as “zyde-Tejano blues.” Felix y Los Gatos plays from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, at Santa Fe Brewing Eldorado Taphouse (7 Caliente Road). Admission to the all-ages show is $10 (discounts available); free for kids under age 13. For more information, call 505-466-6938 or go to santafebrewing.com.
Random Acts