The Goo Goo Dolls were 1990s alternative rock poster boys. The band’s lead singer, Johnny Rzeznik, had swoon-worthy good looks, and the Dolls pumped out a bevy of chart-topping hits, including “Iris,” from 1998’s Dizzy Up the Girl, which was ranked number one on Billboard’s Top 100 Pop Songs 1992-2012. They have released more than a half-dozen studio and live albums since their heyday at the tail end of the grunge era. On tour with their latest, Miracle Pill, the Goo Goo Dolls play at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at Isleta Resort and Casino–The Showroom (11000 Broadway SE, Albuquerque). Doors to the 21+ show open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $45; holdmyticket.com.
