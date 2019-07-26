Franz Schubert’s Winter Journey (Winterreise) is arguably the most emotionally compelling song cycle ever composed, plunging listeners “through the immeasurable depth of the human heart,” as a contemporary journal said. Bass-baritone Philippe Sly is a celebrated interpreter of the work, and this concert for the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival should be one of the summer’s most satisfying musical events. It takes place at noon Wednesday, July 31, at the New Mexico Museum of Art (107 W. Palace Ave.). Tickets are $28 and $33, with discounts for youth and those under age 35. For more information call 505-982-1890 or visit santafechambermusic.com.
