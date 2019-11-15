Cedric Watson is a Grammy-nominated fiddler, singer, accordionist, and songwriter with strong opinions on staying true to his roots. “If you lose the Creole language and start rapping in English like hip-hop, you lose your culture,” he told offbeat.com in 2013. “Nowadays the young guys don’t speak French; I don’t know why. Everyone’s becoming a bunch of sheep.” With his band, Bijou Creole, Watson plays traditional and original Creole, Cajun, zydeco, bluegrass, and old string band numbers. The trio plays with members of the Louisiana band Feufollet at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery (2797 Agua Fría St.). Tickets are $23 in advance, $26 at the door; brownpapertickets.com.
