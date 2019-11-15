As the fall breezes grow colder and the winter gloom descends, it’s time to seek comfort in favorites that speak directly to our feelings. The Northern New Mexico choral group Coro de Cámara gives us what we need with Stormy Weather: The Life & Times of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday & Sarah Vaughan, an evening of jazz inspired by famous chanteuses, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Paradiso (903 Early St., 505-577-5248). Tickets are $20, $10 students over 18, under 18 free (advance purchase encouraged); eventbrite.com.
