The world premiere of A Shattered Vessel for String Quintet by the American composer Richard Danielpour is a featured event in Music from Angel Fire’s opening-night concert at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16. Danielpour, 63, will be present at a free dress rehearsal at 1 p.m. that day at the Angel Fire Community Center, 15 CS Ranch Road, Angel Fire, and at the opening-night concert there; he’ll also attend a 2:30 p.m. concert the following day at Old Martina’s Hall in Ranchos de Taos. The concerts include performances of Clara Schumann’s 1853 piece Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op. 22, and Franz Schubert’s Quintet in C Major for Strings, D. 956. Nine other concerts in the 36th Music from Angel Fire season will be held Aug. 18 to Sept. 1 in Angel Fire, Ranchos de Taos, Las Vegas, and Raton. Tickets for this weekend’s events are $40 each and a festival pass is $360. See musicfromangelfire.org or call 575-377-3233.
