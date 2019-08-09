In his trio for horn, violin, and piano, Johannes Brahms simultaneously created a new form and memorialized his mother, who had recently died. The first and third movements are elegiac and deeply moving; the second and fourth are optimistic and celebratory. It’s one of the true glories of the chamber music repertory. Works by Mozart and Schubert are also on the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival program, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St.). Tickets are $15-$95 and are available at 505-982-1890 or santafechambermusic.com.
