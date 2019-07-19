The Santa Fe Desert Chorale opens its 37th annual summer season this weekend with two chamber concerts. The first program, “Vocal Chamber Concert 1,” begins at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at The Church of the Holy Faith (311 E. Palace Ave., $40). Here, the chorale cherry-picks repertoire from the 18th and 20th centuries, including an excerpt from Joseph Haydn’s cantata Arianna à Naxos (1789), J.S. Bach’s Tilge, Höchster, meine Sünden (1740s), and Dover Beach (1931) by Samuel Barber. And at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, “In the Court of the Sun King: Shining a Light on the French Baroque” officially kicks off the season with work by François Couperin (1668-1733) and Marc-Antoine Charpentier (1643-1704), followed by a post-concert dinner at La Posada de Santa Fe. The performance repeats at 8 p.m. July 26 and Aug. 8, and at 4 p.m. Aug. 4, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel (50 Mount Carmel Road; $20-$95). For tickets and information, call 505-988-2282 or visit desertchorale.org.
