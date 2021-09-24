Stringing along: Mipso and Anna Tivel at Tumbleroot

The four-piece band Mipso has captivated audiences with their vocal harmonies and their fluency in the timeless musical traditions of their home state of North Carolina.
Made up of Wood Robinson (bass, vocals), Jacob Sharp (mandolin, vocals), Joseph Terrell (guitar, vocals), and Libby Rodenbough (fiddle, vocals), Mipso follows a traditional string band format but one that’s infused with modern influences.
Mipso is known for the near-telepathic accord of its members, which enlivens their kinetic performances. They appear with folk musician Anna Tivel at Tumbleroot Brewery (2791 Agua Fría St., 505-303-3808, tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com) for an outdoor 8 p.m. performance on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tivel’s 2019 release, The Question, was heralded as “one of the most ambitious folk albums of the year” by NPR Music and was No. 1 on Paste Magazine’s “10 Essential Folk Albums from 2019.” Tickets are $17, and $20 on the day of the show. Purchase tickets at ampconcerts.org/event/373675/mipso or by phone through Hold My Ticket at 505-886-1251.
