Perhaps it should come as no surprise that Gustavo Pimentel was raised in a musical family, one that owns and runs Pimentel & Sons Guitar Makers in Albuquerque. The classical Spanish guitarist studied the instrument at Estudio de Arte Guitarristico, an art school in Mexico City, and went on to refine his technique under flamenco guitarist Pepe Romero and many other masters. If you want to be lulled into the enchanting world of Spanish guitar, you can catch him from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, when he gives a free concert at El Mesón Restaurant and Tapas Bar, 213 Washington Ave.; 505-983-6756, elmeson-santafe.com.
