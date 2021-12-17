Let fear cascade away into a chord. — ... And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead
From the first track, ... And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead’s 10th studio album is a slow-burning buildup to the high energy “Into the Godless Void.” Here, the rolling thrum of the guitar forms a solid platform for the throbbing, frenetic percussion. But what are frontmen Conrad Keely and Jason Reece bringing into this void, this lost American landscape they sing of, where “shadows guide the flames to the moth” like reapers seeking to snuff out the living?
It isn’t just music, although Trail of Dead seems keenly aware of music’s power to give expression to the ineffable rage and quiet desperation, which often feels like it’s our lot in life. They bring a plea, and it feels a lot less like the nihilism suggested in the song’s title.
“A lot of the lyrics throughout the album are based on personal experiences,” says Reece, who trades off with Keely on drums and lead vocals. “But some are more about the state of humanity that we’re in today. It’s just pondering the bigger human perspective, and how, sometimes, it can be overwhelming, heavy, and dark.”
The album, X: The Godless Void and Other Stories, came out in early 2020. It’s their first studio album since 2014’s IX, but it didn’t exactly get a fair shake. The promotional tour was cut short because of the pandemic. But now, with venues working out ways to keep artists and audiences safe as health restrictions ease, they’ve embarked on a two-week regional tour, playing 11 cities in six states, and culminating with a final Friday, Dec. 17, concert at Meow Wolf.
Nearly two years on, X: The Godless Void and Other Stories, finally gets its due.
“It’s kind of ironic because, during the pandemic, we recorded another album,” says the 50-year-old Reece, who prefers to let the origin of the band’s name remain a mystery. “We were a little bit frozen in time, but that’s slowly melting. We don’t have a release date yet, but we’ve been working on it for the last year.”
The band’s lineup changed a lot over the years and currently features Ben Redman (guitar, drums), Alec Padron (bass), and AJ Vincent (keyboards). But Reece and Keely, who formed the band in Austin, Texas, in 1995, have remained its driving force and wrote the songs. Their friendship extends all the way back to their grade school days in the 1980s, when they were living on Oahu in Hawaii.
Reece and Keely, who didn’t know each other, had a mutual friend who thought they would get along. When Reece moved from the big island to Oahu, his friend said, “It looks like you’re going to the same school, so if you see this dude with a Yes T-shirt or a Rush T-shirt and long hair, that’s Conrad.
“The first day I went to that school, sure enough, I found that dude immediately,” Reece says. “He lived on the same street. I was really into punk rock and thrash metal, and he was into progressive rock, like Rush and Yes and King Crimson.”
Reece and Keely’s respective tastes are reflected in the band’s music, which is a fusion of influences, including progressive rock, punk, and metal. But, as Reece says, “as you get older, your tastes broaden.” In the first strains of “The Opening Crescendo,” you can hear an Asian flair that sounds like something between the vibratory hum of a sitar and the mating call of an amphibian.
And while an expansive, swelling prog rock sound permeates the album, it takes a back seat in the full-on metal feel of “Into the Godless Void.” But the follow-up number, “Don’t Look Down,” has more of a catchy, accessible pop beat, and that number could be a single.
“We got into a lot of different forms of music,” Reece says. “We don’t really try to stay in one parameter. If we want to write a pop song, it will sound like our version of pop. We’re not afraid of doing something aggressive and heavy as well as touching on the more melodic aspects of music.”
Reece and Keely didn’t start playing together until they wound up in Austin in the mid-1990s. Before that came a stint in Washington.
“Conrad moved to Olympia and went to high school there. He wrote me a postcard, and he was like, ‘Hey, dude, I live in Olympia, and there’s this band, Nirvana, playing down the road.’ It was the pre-grunge plow-up Northwest scene. I was like, ‘Well, it’s better than what I’ve got going on here in Hawaii.’ Yeah, Hawaii’s beautiful. You can surf, and there’s a natural beauty, but the music scene is not very rock oriented. Going to Olympia just seemed like a good thing to do. There was a whole music explosion going on there that was, I guess, educational and monumental to us.”
The two men started bands of their own, but, he says, “nothing quite stuck.”
“I had a hardcore band, Mukilteo Fairies. We went around and toured America and then broke up.”
Reece was drawn to Texas because he had a family history there on his father’s side. Also, like the islands where he grew up (but unlike the Pacific Northwest), Texas was hot. And the music scene would prove to be hot, too.
“Austin was full of interesting music — Willie Nelson, the Cosmic Cowboys, the Butthole Surfers — but when I moved here, it was pretty quiet. It’s where we decided that we would start working on music together. We were just a two piece: drums and guitar. Very raw. We didn’t have any friends, so we did it that way, and it began to ignite a lot of interest. Then we started working with other people.”
After the band toured in support of their ninth album, two decades after forming the band, Keely moved to Cambodia for several years.
“He was just trying to sort of find himself by going to another country to live,” says Reece, who still lives in Austin. “He was on his own trek, maybe with the idea of coming back to the band with more of a focus.”
The band was still together, but the break afforded them a chance to pursue solo projects. The six-year span between IX and X: The Godless Void and Other Stories was their longest period between album releases. When they began recording again in 2019, it was with a renewed vigor.
“Now, here we are,” he says. “We haven’t really wasted any time. I mean, this pandemic is still going on, but we’re trying to get through it by being creative.”
