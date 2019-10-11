In the pantheon of hipster pop stars, Rufus Wainwright has got to be one of the princes of the realm. Son of all-time hipster singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III, his Grammy-nominated album Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall, which revisited Garland’s legendary concert right down to her dialogue, is enough to earn him that title all by itself. While Wainwright’s output has been modest by some standards — only 10 albums — he’s earned a rep as a quirky thinker and candid songwriter in songs like “Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk,” which indirectly tipped the hat to the “gay hell” of his 20s. Wainwright brings his lush voice, unique POV, and hopefully, his rendition of “Hallelujah” to the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St.) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Check for ticket availability at 505-988-1234, lensic.org.
