John McCutcheon might not be a household name, but the folk singer, author, and activist has garnered high praise from the likes of Pete Seeger and Johnny Cash, the latter saying he’s “the most impressive instrumentalist I’ve ever heard.” The Grammy-nominated artist, best known for his songwriting prowess and mastery of the hammered dulcimer, has a decades-long catalog rooted in traditional Appalachian music. He brings a sampling to the Lensic Performing Arts Center for a fundraiser at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, hosted by the nonprofit Fayette Street Academy. Tickets are $25 and $35, with discounts available for youth. Guests can also meet this musical luminary during a reception after the show, a separately-ticketed event. Call 505-988-1234 or visit lensic.org.
