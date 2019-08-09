The Santa Fe Opera’s Apprentice Program for Singers has helped launch numerous careers for young tenors, sopranos, baritones, mezzo-sopranos, and others. For the 2019 season, 42 apprentice singers get a chance to shine in their own spotlight during the opera’s Apprentice Showcase Scenes on two days in August. The performances are regularly attended by representatives of major companies, including the Metropolitan Opera and the Chicago Lyric Opera. The program helped singers Michael Fabiano, Brandon Jovanovich, Kate Lindsey, and Jay Hunter Morris, to name a few, get their start. The affordable performances are open to the public. The singers perform scenes from the SFO’s repertoire and the events take place in the Crosby Theatre. The Apprentice Showcase Scenes start at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, and Aug. 18. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 22. Tickets are available at santafeopera.org or at the SFO box office (301 Opera Drive, 505-986-5900).
Random Acts