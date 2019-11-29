“This is all we want — talkin’ ‘bout a revolution in this life,” Eriel Indigo (above) states in the song “Revolution,” as if leading an anthem. “This is all we’ve got: dreamin’ ’bout the evolution of our mind.” Whyt Rbbt (pronounced White Rabbit), a new collaboration between electropop music artist Indigo (vocals) and acid crunk artist An-Ten-Nae (beats), has managed to maintain an online mystique, releasing only three singles so far — “Revolution,” “Immaculate Heart,” and “Down the Rabbit Hole.” Still, they’ve already garnered a strong following. They’re currently on tour, landing at Meow Wolf on Friday, Nov. 29. They’ve been working on the project for more than a year and release a new chapter of their story each month, they said, “as we feel each song is a story in itself.” Their Santa Fe show starts at 9 p.m., with guest act ATYYA opening. Tickets are $16 to $18; 505-395-6369, santafe.meowwolf.com.
