In 1976, music legend Boz Scaggs released Silk Degrees, and with three singles from the album becoming Top-40 hits, he cemented his status as a rock ’n’ roll mainstay. A former guitarist on the Steve Miller Band’s first two albums, Scaggs’ solo career spanned 50 years, beginning with his first album Boz (1965) and culminating with Out of the Blues, his 19th studio album, in 2018. Hits like “It’s Over,” “Lido Shuffle,” and “Lowdown,” which won a Grammy for Best R&B Song, were only the beginning of a solid five years of chart-topping hits for Scaggs, who took a hiatus from recording in the early 1980s before staging a comeback with 1988’s Other Roads. At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, he brings old favorites and new songs from his latest album to the Santa Fe Opera (301 Opera Drive) as part of the Out of the Blues tour. Tickets range from $59 to $99 and are available at the SFO Box Office (505-986-5900) or online at santafeopera.org and bozscaggs.com.
Random Acts