As a teenager, Dylan Montayne hung out with his friends on Rebecca Lane, a dirt road near Old Las Vegas Highway. In his song lyrics, the hip-hop artist who named his first album after this Santa Fe-specific spot is often openly nostalgic for his old stomping grounds, even as he’s relocated a couple of times, first to Denver and then to Los Angeles. Montayne comes home to celebrate the release of a new EP, Mudhouse, at Meow Wolf (1352 Rufina Circle, 505-395-6369) at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, with guests Dylan Huling and Outstanding Citizens Collective. Doors to the all-ages show open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15, santafe.meowwolf.com.
Random Acts