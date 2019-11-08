The Santa Fe Symphony’s first chamber music concert this season comes with a new moniker for the series — Strata — which, it says, “evokes the layers of musical conversation seen in chamber music.” The symphony’s concertmaster and six principal musicians, the second violin, viola, cello, bass, flute, and clarinet, team up for Beethoven’s early, lighthearted Serenade for Flute, Violin, and Viola (Op. 25), Mozart’s late, autumnal Clarinet Quintet, and Sibelius’ autobiographical septet En Saga, as well as Zhou Tian’s 2015 Viaje (Journey) for flute and string quartet. See them at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 at St. Francis Auditorium, 107 W. Palace Avenue. Tickets are $20-$55; 505-983-1414, santafesymphony.org.
