Jazz flugelhornist Dmitri Matheny will perform the music of legendary composer Burt Bacharach (“What the World Needs Now,” “Walk on By”) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Museum Hill Café (710 Camino Lejo). A graduate of the Berklee College of Music, Matheny has released 11 albums and continues to tour throughout the world. In 1988, he was named Talent Deserving Wider Recognition in the DownBeat critics poll; a year later, JazzTimes honored him as Best New Artist. He’ll be joined onstage by Phoenix-based vocalist Holly Pyle and backed by Bert Dalton on piano, Andy Zadrozny on bass, and John Trentacosta on drums, all from Santa Fe. Tickets are $20 to $25; 505-946-7934 or santafemusiccollective.org.
Random Acts
