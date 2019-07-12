The colorful brass band/Mardi Gras Indian group Cha Wa plays two dates as part of the New Mexico Jazz Festival. Led by singer J’Wan Boudreaux, the group pulls off what the online magazine PopMatters calls “a grand gumbo of singing, chanting, intoxicating rhythms, and some deep funk grooves that are simply impossible to resist.” Cha Wa’s second album, Spyboy, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album last year. The first event in the 2019 jazz festival features the band in a free Music on the Hill gig at St. John’s College (1160 Camino Cruz Blanca, 505-984-6118), at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Cha Wa also plays Albuquerque’s Outpost Performance Space ($25-$30) at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Call 505-268-0044 or see outpostspace.org for more information.
Random Acts