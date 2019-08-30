Bobby McFerrin stopped singing his 1988 breakthrough hit, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” when it was still topping the charts. The reggae-inspired ditty was a crowd-pleaser, but there’s always been more to McFerrin than one novelty tune. He can imitate nearly any sound — from woodwinds to actual wind — and is known for performing every character and song in a condensed vocal version of The Wizard of Oz. The 10-time Grammy Award-winner has collaborated with Chick Corea, Wynton Marsalis, and Yo-Yo Ma, among others, and has played at Carnegie Hall. McFerrin performs at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Santa FeOpera (301 Opera Drive). The concert is a benefit for the Partners in Education Foundation, which serves Santa Fe’s publicly funded primary and secondary schools. Tickets are $32 to $100; 505-886-1251 or tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/342591.
Random Acts