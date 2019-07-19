The Colombian virtuoso harpist Edmar Castañeda is featured in a free New Mexico Jazz Festival concert Tuesday, July 23, on the Santa Fe Plaza. By the time Castañeda moved to New York in the mid-1990s, he played guitar, trumpet, and harp, and he soon focused on an innovative jazz technique on the harp. He has since performed with saxophonist Paquito D’Rivera, singer Lila Downs, guitarist Paco de Lucía, and pianists Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Hiromi, among many other stars of Latin music and jazz. The music begins at 6 p.m. with the opening act, Chuy Martinez & Trio Los Trinos. Castañeda also plays a solo gig at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21. For more information on the jazz festival, see outpostspace.org or call 505-268-0044.
