Gathering strings

Scotland’s Herald called the The Maxwell Quartet “brilliantly fresh, unexpected and exhilarating.” Perhaps that’s no surprise because they’ve built a reputation as one of Britain’s finest string quartets.
Consisting of four friends who grew up playing folk and classical music together in youth orchestras across Scotland, they began their career as an official quartet in 2010. They play a repertoire of classical and folk-infused music, with members Colin Scobie and George Smith on violin, Elliott Perks on viola, and Duncan Strachan on cello. The group is known for its enthusiastic, passionate playing.
They perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, at the Duane Smith Auditorium at Los Alamos High School (1300 Diamond Dr., Los Alamos). The concert is presented by the Los Alamos Concert Association. Tickets are $35 (free for ages 6 to 18) and can be purchased here. Masks are required in the lobby and auditorium, and social distancing is encouraged. Los Alamos Concert Association, 505-662-9000, losalamosconcert.org
