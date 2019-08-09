Seven long years elapsed between DeVotchKa’s ethereal 100 Lovers and the 2018 release of their latest, This Night Falls Forever. It was worth the wait, says reviewer Pryor Stroud of PopMatters. “These are compositions, somewhere between the marching troubadour worldliness of [indie band] Beirut and the neighborhood-shaking grandeur of [Arcade Fire’s] Funeral, that place stories of suburban romance into widescreen soundscapes radiating with ghosts and demons.” The Denver-based band, whose name comes from the Russian word for “girl,” plays a free show, with guest Korvin Balkan Orkestar, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Railyard Plaza (1607 Paseo de Peralta). For more information, go to holdmyticket.com/event/341294.
Random Acts