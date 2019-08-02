Jazz trumpeter Michael Morreale leads a quartet gig at the Museum Hill Café, 710 Camino Lejo, on Friday, Aug. 2. Musician, composer, and educator Morreale is a Staten Island native. Besides leading the Staten Island Chamber Music Players Jazz Quartet for 25 years, he has also worked with saxophonist Jerry Vivino, singer Keely Smith, and bandleader Loren Schoenberg, among many others. His newest album is MilesSong — The Music of Miles Davis. Morreale’s sideman résumé includes trumpet duties on six albums by Joe Jackson and two by Santa Fe band Straight Up. Morreale performed with Straight Up (opening for sax legend Pharoah Sanders) in the 2008 New Mexico Jazz Festival. His bandmates on Aug. 2 are pianist Bob Fox, bassist Colin Deuble, and drummer John Trentacosta. The music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $25; call 505-946-7934 or see santafemusiccollective.org.
Random Acts