Friday, Aug. 16
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic
The legendary funkster George Clinton is on his final tour with Parliament-Funkadelic before his imminent retirement. Get in the groove and dance until your sweat pours as the 77-year-old belts out the classics: “One Nation under a Groove,” “Atomic Dog,” “Knee Deep,” “Give Up the Funk,” and “Flashlight.”
Lykke Li
Swedish dream-pop sensation Lykke Li has been gaining acclaim since she released her debut album, Youth Novels (2008), and performed at both Lollapalooza and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2009. She’s simultaneously chipper and melancholy, providing dance beats and deep thoughts.
GoldLink
GoldLink’s second album, Diaspora (2019), takes an international, historical approach to tracing the musical legacies of displaced black communities. Pitchfork.com’s Sheldon Pierce writes, “The album doesn’t make rap feel global; this isn’t an attempt to unpack the sham ‘world music’ genre. By connecting dots, it makes the world feel smaller.”
Saturday, Aug. 17
CocoRosie
Formed in 2003, this sister duo divides fans and critics with its trippy, folky instrumentation, haunting lyrics, and intensely affected, love-it-or-hate-it vocal style. The daughters of an artist and a shaman who took them on vision quests, the two spent a portion of their childhoods in the Southwest.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Calexico and Iron & Wine
In 2019, the southwestern Americana band Calexico reunited with folksinger-songwriter Sam Ervin Beam, better known as Iron & Wine, for a second collaboration. Called Years to Burn, the album follows their 2005 EP In the Reins. Taos Vortex is a stop on their international tour for the album.