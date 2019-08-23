The cello-and-vocal duo Branden & James hits the stage at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Aug. 25, with At the Corner of Symphony and Soul. The dynamic duo specializes in classical crossover music. Branden James gained fame as a finalist on America’s Got Talent (Season 8) and has sung in residence at The Metropolitan Opera and the Los Angeles Opera, as well as singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to open Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers games. Prior to focusing on the duo with James, Australian cellist James Clark performed with actress/singers Olivia Newton-John, Idina Menzel, and Lea Salonga, among others. Jazz singer and songwriter Anne Hampton Callaway joins Branden & James for several songs. The music at the Lensic, 211 W. San Francisco Street, begins at 4 p.m. Tickets are $19-$59 at 505-988-1234 or ticketssantafe.org.
Random Acts